ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Jungle

Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living here in Los Angeles. We share a live session with the UK band on the release date for For Ever.

Sep 14, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living here in Los Angeles. We share a live session with the UK band on the release date for For Ever.

Images of Jungle by Everett Fitzpatrick 

For Ever

Jungle

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Musicians:
Josh Lloyd-Watson (“J”) – keys, guitar, vocals
Tom McFarland (“T”) – keys, vocals
Fraser MacColl - guitar
George Day - drums
Dominic Whalley - percussion
Rudi Salmon- vocals
Nat Zangi- vocals

Technical support:
Village Engineer – Eric Liljestrand
Assistant Village Engineer–Gabe Burch
Video: Andrew Weilert, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Patricia Varas, Michael Verdin, Rachael Garcia

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente: Superfónicos – El Miedo (Track Premiere)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Superfónicos – El Miedo (Track Premiere) Today we head to Austin, Texas, because there is always so much music going on there, even outside of those crazy weeks in March for SXSW. We focus on the… Read More

Sep 12, 2018

The Joyful and Riotous Steel Drum
KCRW Music Blog

The Joyful and Riotous Steel Drum The steel drum, also called the steel pan or just pan, is surely one of the most unusual and versatile musical instruments in the world. The clangy sound of a… Read More

Sep 11, 2018

Sneak Peek: Jungle Performs ‘Cherry’ Live
KCRW Music Blog

Sneak Peek: Jungle Performs ‘Cherry’ Live Get a sneak peek at Jungle’s latest album! Read More

Sep 10, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed