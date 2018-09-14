Jungle
Jungle’s highly anticipated sophomore album was heavily influenced by their time living here in Los Angeles. We share a live session with the UK band on the release date for For Ever.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Musicians:
Josh Lloyd-Watson (“J”) – keys, guitar, vocals
Tom McFarland (“T”) – keys, vocals
Fraser MacColl - guitar
George Day - drums
Dominic Whalley - percussion
Rudi Salmon- vocals
Nat Zangi- vocals
Technical support:
Village Engineer – Eric Liljestrand
Assistant Village Engineer–Gabe Burch
Video: Andrew Weilert, Kashi McDaniels, Pat Jewett, Patricia Varas, Michael Verdin, Rachael Garcia
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released their excellent sophomore album Tearing at the Seams earlier this year and have been on the road ever since. Inspired by personal drama, but full of hope, the new songs come alive on stage. We share highlights from a set recorded at Apogee studio, with host Anne Litt.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Pan Caliente: Superfónicos – El Miedo (Track Premiere) Today we head to Austin, Texas, because there is always so much music going on there, even outside of those crazy weeks in March for SXSW. We focus on the… Read More
The Joyful and Riotous Steel Drum The steel drum, also called the steel pan or just pan, is surely one of the most unusual and versatile musical instruments in the world. The clangy sound of a… Read More