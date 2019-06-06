Lee Fields has worked with Kool & The Gang, B.B. King and Bobby Womack to name a few. He recorded his first single in 1969 and now makes music with The Expressions. Fifty years into his career, his latest album, "It Rains Love," highlights a musician who is still at the top of his game.
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Playlist
Credits
Musicians:
Lee Fields – Lead Vocals
Tommy Brenneck - Guitar
Nick Movshon – Bass
Toby Pazner – Keys
Jason Colby – Trumpet
Leon Michels - Saxophone
Homer Steinweiss – Drums
Technical support:
Paul Smith – Recording Engineer
Kenny Field – Sound Intern
Andrew Weilert - Video Director
Pat Jewett – Director of Photography
Kashi McDaniels, Michael Verdin, Tal Day – Camera Operators
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producer:
Mary Chellamy