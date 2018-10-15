We discovered the viscerally thrilling punk rock of UK band Shame when we encountered them at SXSW this year. They were the talk of the festival and for good reason. We welcome them for a live set.
Shame
We discovered the viscerally thrilling punk rock of UK band Shame when we encountered them at SXSW this year. They were the talk of the festival and for good reason. We welcome them for a live set.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Anne Litt
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
KT Tunstall The latest album from Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, Wax, was produced by Franz Ferdinand’s Nick McCarthy and is the second in a trilogy of records exploring themes of spirit, body and mind. We’re always happy to welcome this ever-evolving artist back in our studio for a live set.
Bob Moses The past few years have been a whirlwind for duo Bob Moses. The Vancouver natives connected in New York City and produced a debut that was a critical and fan favorite. Now -- after decamping to Los Angeles to record their sophomore release – we welcome them back to our studio to share new songs.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 10.15 – 10.19.18 This week, pick up 5 free downloads starting with high energy new post-punk band Genital Panic. We’ll then hear from The Sha La Das, a harmonious family affair. As singer/songwriter Emily King prepares… Read More
Track Premiere: Paige Stark “Albatross” L.A. based musical multi-hyphenate Paige Stark is most often associated with bands that make pretty songs, but with a bit of a noisy edge. Her own band Tashaki Miyaki traffics… Read More