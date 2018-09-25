ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma is widely regarded as one of the greatest cellists of all time and joins us for a solo live performance at 10am to play the music of Bach.

COMING SOON

Sep 25, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Yo-Yo Ma is widely regarded as one of the greatest cellists of all time and joins us for a solo live performance at 10am to play the music of Bach.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.24 – 9.28.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.24 – 9.28.18 This week, as we do every week on Today’s Top Tune, we’re handing out free music for the taking! Let’s kick the week off with solo work from Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker.… Read More

Sep 24, 2018

Music For Your Weekend: Spotlight on The The
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend: Spotlight on The The When it recently came to my attention that seminal English post-punk band The The would be appearing on Morning Becomes Eclectic this coming Monday, in advance of the two L.A.… Read More

Sep 21, 2018

KCRW Presents: Ready for the Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Ready for the Weekend How’s it possible that spring 2019 shows are already being booked?! I’m in soft-denial of it all, but it’s happening and they’re going to be good! These are the most… Read More

Sep 19, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed