Yo-Yo Ma is widely regarded as one of the greatest cellists of all time and joins us for a solo live performance at 10am to play the music of Bach.
Yo-Yo Ma
Yo-Yo Ma is widely regarded as one of the greatest cellists of all time and joins us for a solo live performance at 10am to play the music of Bach.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
The The Legendary post-punk rockers The The have been out of public view for nearly 20 years and, when they announced tour dates earlier this year, many of them sold out immediately. They have a loyal and dedicated following, and for good reason – founder Matt Johnson has crafted some of the most lyrical masterpieces over his long and various career.
Tom Schnabel celebrates two notable centennials Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel drops by Morning Becomes Eclectic at 10am to celebrate two notable centennials. This year marks the 100-year annversary of French impressionist composer Debussey's death, and what would have been the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.24 – 9.28.18 This week, as we do every week on Today’s Top Tune, we’re handing out free music for the taking! Let’s kick the week off with solo work from Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker.… Read More
Music For Your Weekend: Spotlight on The The When it recently came to my attention that seminal English post-punk band The The would be appearing on Morning Becomes Eclectic this coming Monday, in advance of the two L.A.… Read More