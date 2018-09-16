ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SUMMER
MIXER

SUMMER<br>MIXERSUMMER<br>MIXER

Latest Show by Eric J. Lawrence

Eric J. Lawrence hosts this weekend's Summer Mixer. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 15, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Eric J. Lawrence hosts this weekend's Summer Mixer. 

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

More From Summer Mixer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.17 – 9.21.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 9.17 – 9.21.18 This week’s five, free musical morsels include a throw-back from The Beta Band, who are celebrating an anniversary. Then, we share new work from station-favorites Guster, The Watson Twins, and Phosphorescent, who come to… Read More

Sep 17, 2018

Pan Caliente: Superfónicos – El Miedo (Track Premiere)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Superfónicos – El Miedo (Track Premiere) Today we head to Austin, Texas, because there is always so much music going on there, even outside of those crazy weeks in March for SXSW. We focus on the… Read More

Sep 12, 2018

The Joyful and Riotous Steel Drum
KCRW Music Blog

The Joyful and Riotous Steel Drum The steel drum, also called the steel pan or just pan, is surely one of the most unusual and versatile musical instruments in the world. The clangy sound of a… Read More

Sep 11, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed