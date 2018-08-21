ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BODIES

BODIESBODIES

Anxious Mess

For Reese, the hum of daily life isn't a hum at all. It's exhausting, disorienting and always out of her grasp. What people assume about her work as a stripper is just one of the false assumptions that she must overcome. It isn’t until she starts talking to women in an online forum that she begins to find answers. Join the conversation in our Facebook group at: www.facebook.com/groups/BodiesPodcast/

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 22, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Reese has always had trouble with daily skills: being on time, organizing her schedule, cleaning. Therapists and doctors often attributed her “issues” to her job as a stripper.

Eventually Reese is diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed Adderall. But it only makes things worse: She is still a depressedanxious mess.

That's when she goes to an online forum for answers. There, she finds other women who had the same reaction to Adderall and discovers an unexpected answer.

This episode explores the role of online communities in solving medical mysteries, especially if you’re a marginalized women whose struggles are dismissed by the medical establishment. It also uncovers how conditions are defined and understood.

To learn more and to share your own story, visit our Facebook group here. Nothing is off the table and everyone is welcome.

CREDITS

Host:
Allison Behringer

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bodies

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed