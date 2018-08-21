Reese has always had trouble with daily skills: being on time, organizing her schedule, cleaning. Therapists and doctors often attributed her “issues” to her job as a stripper.

Eventually Reese is diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed Adderall. But it only makes things worse: She is still a depressed, anxious mess.

That's when she goes to an online forum for answers. There, she finds other women who had the same reaction to Adderall and discovers an unexpected answer.

This episode explores the role of online communities in solving medical mysteries, especially if you’re a marginalized women whose struggles are dismissed by the medical establishment. It also uncovers how conditions are defined and understood.

