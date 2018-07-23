A few years ago, something happened to Bodies producer and host Allison Behringer: sex started to hurt. She tried to ignore it; she tried researching it online. Her gynecologist told her it would go away.But it didn't. Sex was painful and no one around her seemed to understand. This episode is her personal quest to not only find out what was causing it, but also to learn how to advocate for herself.Her journey to figure out what’s wrong expands into the science and history of sexual and reproductive health. In the end, she discovers the culprit is a ubiquitous presence in many women's lives.To learn more about painful sex and to share your own story, visit our Facebook group. Nothing is off the table, and everyone is welcome.