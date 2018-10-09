ON AIR
Flipping the Bird, co-buying a house

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, dockless e-scooters have upended life in some parts of the Southland. Can "game thinking" help us think more creatively and less reactively about how to integrate disruptive new mobility options into cities? And, do you want to buy a house but can't afford it? How about buying and living in a property with friends? DnA meets a group that tried co-ownership -- and loved it, despite some problematic Target lights.

Oct 09, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

“Flipping the Bird!”: using games to rethink urban mobility 12 MIN, 23 SEC


KCRW/DnA invites you to join a “design jam” on Saturday, Oct. 13 at IndieCade in Santa Monica. It will be led by USC’s Jeff Watson and Jose Sanchez.

Dockless e-scooters have presented the biggest disruption to transportation since ridesharing.

Yet they also have huge potential -- to transport people to work, school or mass transit stations, and to bring the fun back into getting around.

However, many cities have resisted e-scooters. What could happen if they welcomed them?  

Finding out is the goal of a “design jam,” a creative visioning game, to take place Saturday, Oct. 13 at IndieCade, the international festival of independent games.

The design jam is called Flipping the Bird!: How we Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the E-scooter (and Other Disruptive Transit).

It is co-presented by KCRW/DnA and IndieCade, and will be led by Jeff Watson, a designer who teaches Interactive Media and Games at the USC School of Cinematic Arts; and Jose Sanchez, architect and game designer, who teaches at USC School of Architecture.


USC’s Jeff Watson, left, and Jose Sanchez are experienced in using gaming to tap creativity. Photo by Frances Anderton

Sanchez and Watson joined DnA to talk about why gaming is a great way to generate ideas -- or “ideate” -- in a controlled setting that can give all participants space to let their imaginations wander into a future where a disrupter might become a force for good.

It starts out with a card game, created by Watson, called The Thing from the Future, which “asks you to combine a particular future state like ‘a fun future’ with a particular object like ‘a vehicle’. In a fun future there is a vehicle related to world peace. The cards may create a combination like that. And from that creative seed, people then are challenged to imagine that thing that the cards have specified. Then they share their imaginings among each other and surface the particular idea that's most interesting or funny or exciting or promising,” Watson explained.

Next comes drawing or modelling the concept with individual or group concepts presented at the end of the two-hour jam.

The goal, says Sanchez, is also to create unity around a topic that has triggered a lot of disunity.

“We're asking people to imagine from the perspective of different stakeholders so we can pull out a sense of empathy and understanding, that goes beyond just what your own preference for the future might be, to thinking how can we maybe negotiate among all these different visions to find a pathway forward.”

After all, points out Watson, “as citizens we're frequently told that the future is this serious business that only the government really ever deals with. But really the future belongs to all of us. And by playing with it hopefully that helps to communicate that idea as well.”

Find out more about the “Flipping The Bird!” design jam here.

Guests:
Jeff Watson, Artist, designer, and Assistant Professor of Interactive Media and Games at the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Founder of the Situation Lab. Co-creator, The Thing From The Future
Jose Sanchez, Architect, programmer and game designer, and an Assistant Professor at USC School of Architecture in Los Angeles. Principal, Plethora Project; Founding Partner, Bloom Games

More:
Flipping the Bird!: How we Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the E-scooter (and Other Disruptive Transit)
Jeff Watson uses his card game to teaches mayors to think like futurists
DnA on ATC: Santa Monica weighs e-scooter future
Jenny Hamel: How should e-scooters be regulated?
DNA: Santa Monica seeks e-scooter partners

Three's company: A look at co-housing 14 MIN, 41 SEC


Morgen Wilbourne in the house she co-owns with four other adults. Photo credit: Devin Boone.

What do you do if you really, really want to buy a house -- but it’s just too expensive for you alone or in a couple?

Well, how about co-housing? As in buying and adapting a property, and then living in it, as a group?

DnA hears about two families and a single friend who bought a triplex, split the costs, raised the children together, and nine years later are still going strong... despite a few challenges.

These include fallings out over design details, says co-owner Morgen Wilbourne -- like when she bought and installed outdoor lights from Target that the rest of the group didn’t approve and “it hurt their feelings. It felt to them like I was just saying, ‘oh the front yard is mine’.”  She adds, “suddenly it's like my house and my life all around it belongs to five people.”

The biggest hurdle, of course, is the financing.

Co-housing -- not co-living as renters -- is an ownership model that exists overseas, perhaps most commonly in Berlin, Germany.


Residents of R50 Baugruppe in Berlin gather for a topping out ceremony in the community space in the basement of the building, designed collectively by Berlin architectural firms Heide & Von Beckerath and ifau with Jesko Fezer. Photo credit: Andrew Alberts.

Such developments are called Baugruppen and can range from a small collective of households to over 100. They differ from a group of people renting a house, or co-living, and from an intentional community of privately owned homes around shared amenities.

The approach was in part initiated, says Berlin-based architecture and design writer Andreas Tölke, by “gay people coming together and trying to build up their home for when they get older.” He adds, “there’s a feeling that it’s “our project, we all feel responsible for it.”

But this development model is not common in LA. Reporter Devin Boone tells DnA that Morgen Wilbourne and her group “went to two loan officers who refused them and said ‘that idea is absolutely crazy and we can't help you’. And finally they found a third loan officer that says ‘OK, I think I can make this work.’”

The loan officer helped them work up a Tenancy In Common, or TIC, agreement.

All five owners are on the deed and they came up with an equity-sharing arrangement called the Hannah Plan, named after the woman who lives above the garage, that outlines tiers of equity. Both of the families paid 37.5 percent, while Hannah has the last 25 percent.

The five households are further intertwined by their work and faith. They all belong to a Presbyterian church and three of the five of them work there; one is a pastor, another the director of music or worship; a third is the church bookkeeper and accountant.


Morgen Wilbourne says that when she first moved into her co-owned house, “making decisions collectively… was a big challenge… But it's also really worth it. And it's been wonderful.” Photo credit: Devin Boone.

Wilbourne says that over the years they have shared dinners, laughs and watched their children grow up together. It’s been a mostly wonderful experience, she says, as long as you maintain “a deep sense of trust” and “what we call a repentant heart.” When Morgen bought solar-powered outdoor lights on sale at Target without checking with the group first, the annoyed co-owners were able to talk about it and move on.

So why is this avenue to home ownership so tricky?

John Perfitt is a nonprofit developer with Restore Neighborhoods Los Angeles and explains that in LA “there's not a proven marketplace; the scale is small, it's going to probably take a niche lender that's willing to go in and make these type of loans and willing to encounter the risk of the unknown.”

But he says that real estate financing could use some disruption, such as crowdfunding or more experimentation with co-ownership arrangements like TICs.

It is imperative, he says, because real estate is the number one asset in terms of value for homeowners in Southern California. So if people even in a multi-family apartment building can get a piece of that ownership, “that's going to create wealth. So if we can find ways to do that in the context of cohousing or multi-family apartment living then that's really a big step forward, I think.”

Guests:
Devin Boone, independent producer
John Perfitt, a nonprofit developer who leads Restore Neighborhoods LA
Andreas Tölke, Berlin-based architecture and design writer

More:
DnA blog: Berlin’s R50 Baugruppe is a Model of Living Affordably, Collectively
What to Do When Buying a House With a Friend—And Why You Probably Shouldn't

CREDITS

Host:
Frances Anderton

Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

Subscribe to the DnA newsletter

Exploring ideas big or small, local or international, with a look at their impact on our daily lives.

 

