Historic Lincoln Heights church competes for preservation funds

The Chicano movement, famously born on LA’s East side, found a home at The Church of the Epiphany in Lincoln Heights.

Farm labor leader Cesar Chavez gave talks at the church. The bilingual Chicano newspaper and magazine La Raza was printed in the church’s basement.

It was also a planning base for the 1968 East L.A. Chicano student walkouts, as well as a 1970 Chicano Moratorium protest against the Vietnam War.

Church of the Epiphany is the oldest operating Episcopal church in LA. It was built by English-born architect Ernest Coxhead in 1888. Lincoln Heights was then an upper middle class suburb of LA.



