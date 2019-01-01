ON AIR
The uncertain future of California’s bullet train

A section of the high speed rail track under construction in Fresno. Photo by Avishay Artsy

Governor Jerry Brown has championed California’s high-speed rail project. But as he passes the baton to Gavin Newsom, its future is in question. Newsom has openly considered scaling back high speed rail. Republicans want the project cancelled completely. And voters are lukewarm. A recent PPIC poll found a majority of Californians don’t see it as a priority. So what does that mean for construction so far? Because, yes, a lot has been built and it’s already changing the Central Valley.

