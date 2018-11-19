The Collaborators with Peter Farrelly and Kris Bowers

The Farrelly brothers have created some of the best-known comedies of all time, from There's Something About Mary to Dumb and Dumber. One half of that duo, Peter Farrelly, is back with a very different film, Green Book.

Green Book, which is executive produced by Octavia Spencer, follows pianist Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali) and Tony Lipp (played by Viggo Mortensen) on a 1962 concert tour of the Deep South. Tony is an Italian-American bouncer from the Bronx and Don is an African American highly educated, world-class pianist. Don has hired Tony to protect him as they drive through the racist and dangerous Deep South, developing an unexpected bond along the way.

This week, Justin is joined by the film’s director and writer, Peter Farrelly, and its composer, Kris Bowers. They discuss the "white savior" trap films like this often fall into, the steps Peter took to avoid it, how Kris created the score, and the talents of the film’s stars Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen.



Green Book is out now.