The Trailblazer: Cheryl Dunye

Cheryl Dunye’s 1996 film “The Watermelon Woman” was the first feature directed by a black lesbian. Cheryl traces her personal story and blend of AIDS activism, academia, and art school that prompted her to make the film, and the too-hot-to-touch subjects she’s exploring in her next feature.

Aug 14, 2018

Cheryl Dunye is a filmmaker, artist, and activist. The political and personal converge in her 1996 film, “The Watermelon Woman,” the first feature directed by a black lesbian. Dunye stars as a fictive Cheryl, who begins dating a white woman while researching the history of an early film “mammy” character, credited only as The Watermelon Woman.

Being first would terrify some, but not Cheryl, who grew up in Philadelphia, and came up in the era of ACT UP among artists, writers, and filmmakers like Marlon Riggs, Essex Hemphill and Joe Beam.

Recently, Cheryl directed a short film, “Black is Blue,” a story of gender transition set in Oakland. She is developing it into a feature for likely 2020 release.

Tongues Untied (1991) by Marlon Riggs

Essex Hemphill at Poetry Foundation

Joe Beam at WHYY, editor of In the Life: a Black Gay Anthology


The Watermelon Woman (1996) on FilmStruck and DVD


Black is Blue

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

