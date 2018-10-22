ON AIR
A Longshot Contender for LA Sheriff

Retired Lt. Alex Villanueva is running to unseat Sheriff Jim McDonnell

Oct 22, 2018

Alex Villanueva is long on experience within the LA County Sheriff’s Department, but not on executive leadership. He says that is a good thing because the department needs a true reformer. KCRW’s Warren Olney recently sat down with Lt. Villanueva and asked him “Why he would make a better sheriff than the incumbent?”

