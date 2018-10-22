Alex Villanueva is long on experience within the LA County Sheriff’s Department, but not on executive leadership. He says that is a good thing because the department needs a true reformer. KCRW’s Warren Olney recently sat down with Lt. Villanueva and asked him “Why he would make a better sheriff than the incumbent?”
A Longshot Contender for LA Sheriff
Retired Lt. Alex Villanueva is running to unseat Sheriff Jim McDonnell
