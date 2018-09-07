ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless

When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year, many – like Reyes – of a preventable or treatable condition.

Sep 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year, many – like Reyes – of a preventable or treatable condition.

CREDITS

Producers:
Carla Green

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed