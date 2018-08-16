ON AIR
Autism and music, a father’s experience

Aug 16, 2018

Like most parents, Jim Storey wanted his son to be happy and fulfilled. At times, he feared the worst. Luckily, Patrick’s exceptional qualities and talent took over and seems to bring joy to both father and son. -- Produced by Celine Teo-Blockey

ProducerCeline Teo-Blockey.


Patrick and Jim Storey. Photo credit: Celine Teo-Blockey

