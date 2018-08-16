Like most parents, Jim Storey wanted his son to be happy and fulfilled. At times, he feared the worst. Luckily, Patrick’s exceptional qualities and talent took over and seems to bring joy to both father and son. -- Produced by Celine Teo-Blockey
Producer: Celine Teo-Blockey.
Patrick and Jim Storey. Photo credit: Celine Teo-Blockey
Autism and music, a father’s experience
Like most parents, Jim Storey wanted his son to be happy and fulfilled. At times, he feared the worst. Luckily, Patrick’s exceptional qualities and talent took over and seems to bring joy to both father and son.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Like most parents, Jim Storey wanted his son to be happy and fulfilled. At times, he feared the worst. Luckily, Patrick’s exceptional qualities and talent took over and seems to bring joy to both father and son. -- Produced by Celine Teo-Blockey
CREDITS
More From KCRW Features
Healing sexual assault through cabaret Cabaret Con-Sensual was started three years ago by a woman who goes by the stage name of Bitsy La Bourbon. A victim of molestation and rape, La Bourbon wanted to create a space where performers and audience members who've experienced sexual violence and harassment could come together for mutual support in an environment that wasn't like a traditional support group.
You can soon buy stock in Santa Barbara-based speaker company Sonos Sonos, a high-end, wireless speaker company based in Santa Barbara, is hitting the stock market. The company expects to raise more than $250 million dollars in its initial public offering - set for next week. But, Sonos faces some fierce competition. Smart technology has taken off in the past few years, with new voice-activated speaker products by big names like Amazon, Google, and Apple.
Coastal advocates intervene in Hollister Ranch settlement agreement A team of coastal rights activists has banded together to stop a deal from going through that would essentially cut off access for good to Hollister Ranch, a pristine stretch of coastline in Santa Barbara. According to the Coastal Act, all beaches are open to the public, but Hollister Beach sits next to private property, and wealthy homeowners who live there don’t want to public visitors in. A legal challenge filed this week intervenes in an agreement reached quietly between the state Coastal Commision, the California Coastal Conservancy, and the Hollister Ranch Owners Association, which would allow some access to the 8.5-mile coastline, but many say not enough.