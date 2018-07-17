ON AIR
Did Goleta residents get Holiday Fire emergency alerts in time?

Officials in Santa Barbara are discussing what went right, and what went wrong the night the Holiday Fire broke out in Goleta earlier this month. One major issue was getting timely emergency alerts out to the people who needed them the most.

Jul 17, 2018

Guests:
Tyler Hayden, Senior editor, Santa Barbara Independent, @TylerHayden1

More:
As the Holiday Fire Erupted, Why Wasn’t Goleta Warned?

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

