Officials in Santa Barbara are discussing what went right, and what went wrong the night the Holiday Fire broke out in Goleta earlier this month. One major issue was getting timely emergency alerts out to the people who needed them the most.
Did Goleta residents get Holiday Fire emergency alerts in time?
Officials in Santa Barbara are discussing what went right, and what went wrong the night the Holiday Fire broke out in Goleta earlier this month. One major issue was getting timely emergency alerts out to the people who needed them the most.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Tyler Hayden, Senior editor, Santa Barbara Independent, @TylerHayden1
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From KCRW Features
How to keep young surfers safe near juvenile great white sharks Marine researchers have recorded an increase in great white shark sightings off the coast of Southern California. At Padaro Beach in Carpinteria, where there’s a nesting spot for juveniles sharks within a mile of this beach, surf camp counselors have to be on a constant lookout. We take a look at what techniques they use.
Drones, lasers and smart water sensors: new technology on California grape fields What are drones doing flying over vineyards, and why are they playing hawk noises? Winemakers are trying out all sorts of new technology to get the most out of their crop, and certain products could have major impacts on the entire farming industry.