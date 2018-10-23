ON AIR
LA Sheriff faces a rare run-off

LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell says the department has made major accomplishments under his leadership but he’s facing a challenge anyway.

Oct 24, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

McDonnell has overseen key reforms especially at county jails, but he still faces low morale at the nation’s largest sheriff’s department.

KCRW’s Warren Olney recently sat down with Sheriff Jim McDonnell.

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

