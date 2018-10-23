LA Sheriff faces a rare run-off

McDonnell has overseen key reforms especially at county jails, but he still faces low morale at the nation’s largest sheriff’s department.
KCRW’s Warren Olney recently sat down with Sheriff Jim McDonnell.
LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell says the department has made major accomplishments under his leadership but he’s facing a challenge anyway.
Host:
Warren Olney
