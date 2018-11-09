ON AIR
Regulars at Borderline Bar & Grill reflect on the shooting

This year there has been a mass shooting in America on average almost once per day. As you know, the most recent was the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks where 12 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a local bar. It was called Borderline Bar & Grill. KCRW’s David Weinberg talked to some of the bar’s regulars about what made the place special. 

Nov 09, 2018

Photo credit: Shane T. McCoy.

Producers:
David Weinberg

