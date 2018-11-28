ON AIR
The Tallest Man on Earth at UCSB’s Campbell Hall

A Swedish folk singer with a voice that hearkens back to Bob Dylan’s heyday will perform at UCSB’s Campbell Hall this week. Kristian Matsson is better known by his stage name -- the Tallest Man on Earth. But contrary to what the name suggests, his music is noticeably understated.

Nov 27, 2018

Photo courtesy of the artist.

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

