Undrinkable water

Aug 28, 2018

The California Water Resources Control Board reports that 360,000 Californians don't have access to clean drinking water. That's about three times the population of Flint, Michigan famous for its water crisis. A state senate bill would set aside money to deal with the problem, which mostly affects the rural poor living in the Central Valley. Reporter Donnell Alexander goes to Cutler, California in Tulare County to find out what it's like to live with dirty water and what's being done about it.

Producers:
Donnell Alexander

