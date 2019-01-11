What AMLO Means to Los Angeles

KCRW Features

This week, Donald Trump wasn’t the ONLY head of state who visited the US-Mexico border to tout a policy proposal… Mexico’s newly installed President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador visited Tijuana to champion a new plan to grow the region’s economy and give Mexicans an incentive to stay in their own country rather than cross the border. And it’s just one example of how Lopez Obrador is a very different leader for Mexico. Daniel Hernandez is editor of LA Taco and he’s here to talk about the new president or AMLO as he’s known.