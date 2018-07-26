ON AIR
You can soon buy stock in Santa Barbara-based speaker company Sonos

Sonos, a high-end, wireless speaker company based in Santa Barbara, is hitting the stock market. The company expects to raise more than $250 million dollars in its initial public offering - set for next week. But, Sonos faces some fierce competition. Smart technology has taken off in the past few years, with new voice-activated speaker products by big names like Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Jul 27, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Guests:
Maureen Farrell, reporter, Wall Street Journal, @maureenmfarrell

More:
Speaker Maker Sonos Sets IPO Price Range

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

