ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Everything Trump Touches ...Leads to Narrow GOP Victories and SPACE FORCE

In Tuesday’s elections, Republicans appear to have held onto an Ohio House seat by the skin of their teeth. It shouldn’t have been that hard.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 10, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Does President Trump deserve the credit he took for dragging the Republican candidate in that Ohio House race over the finish line? Tuesday was also not a good night for high-profile progressive candidates in Democratic primaries. Is this the revenge of the Democratic establishment? Is ‘socialist’ a dirty word? Republican political strategist Rick Wilson has a new book out called Everything Trump Touches Dies. He joins the panel to talk through Tuesday’s results and what’s dogging the Republican party. Then, it was a scandal-filled week in Washington. Chris Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump for president, was indicted for insider trading, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross still has shady investments. Linette Lopez of Business Insider breaks down the swampiness. Finally, is Space Force a thing? And what happened between Canada and Saudi Arabia this week? Former assistant secretary of defense Evelyn Farkas joins for a discussion of the craziness, from NATO to new sanctions.

Everything Trump Touches Dies

Rick Wilson

Guests:
Elizabeth Bruenig, Columnist at the Washington Post, @ebruenig
Rich Lowry, National Review / KCRW's Left, Right & Center, @RichLowry
Rick Wilson, Republican strategist and media consultant, @TheRickWilson
Linette Lopez, Business Insider, @lopezlinette
Evelyn Farkas, Atlantic Council, @evelynnfarkas

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Without China, who will take our recycling?
For The Curious Blog

Without China, who will take our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the first quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In… Read More

Aug 10, 2018

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill
For The Curious Blog

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill For decades, the recycling market was driven by China, which was buying a lot of what was coming out of our blue recycle bins here in LA and in the… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Crazy Rich Asians: The personal stakes for director Jon M. Chu and the cast
For The Curious Blog

Crazy Rich Asians: The personal stakes for director Jon M. Chu and the cast For the first time since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club,” a major Hollywood studio is out with a film featuring an all-Asian cast. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed