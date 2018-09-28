Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford bared their souls in a hearing that lasted almost all of Thursday.
Ford describes, Kavanaugh denies
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Evelyn Farkas, Atlantic Council, @evelynnfarkas
Reihan Salam, National Review / Slate, @reihan
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff
Elizabeth Bruenig, Columnist at the Washington Post, @ebruenig
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Producers:
Sara Fay
