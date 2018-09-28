ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Ford describes, Kavanaugh denies

Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford bared their souls in a hearing that lasted almost all of Thursday.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 28, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford bared their souls in a hearing that lasted almost all of Thursday.


U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2018. Photo credit: Jim Bourg/Reuters

Guests:
Evelyn Farkas, Atlantic Council, @evelynnfarkas
Reihan Salam, National Review / Slate, @reihan
Keli Goff, Daily Beast, @keligoff
Elizabeth Bruenig, Columnist at the Washington Post, @ebruenig

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Bibi Ji chef Gary Singh on cooking with eggplant
For The Curious Blog

Bibi Ji chef Gary Singh on cooking with eggplant The Santa Barbara Indian restaurant Bibi Ji is lucky enough to sit just blocks away from two weekly farmers markets. That means dishes are brimming with fresh produce. To celebrate… Read More

Sep 28, 2018

Prop. 2: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop. 2: What you need to know Prop. 2 expands on spending from an earlier measure, allowing $2 billion to be spent on housing for the homeless. KCET brings you what you need to know in just 1… Read More

Sep 28, 2018

Will there be a male birth control pill?
For The Curious Blog

Will there be a male birth control pill? We go inside a lab working on developing a contraceptive gel for men About 60 percent of American women of reproductive age are using a contraceptive method. More than 25… Read More

Sep 27, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed