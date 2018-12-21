ON AIR
Mattis is out and we’re heading to a shutdown

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Israel’s Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman host a joint press conference at the Israeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 21, 2017. Mattis is the first cabinet member from the new administration to visit Israel. DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced he will step down in February. In a formal, seemingly bulletproof resignation letter, Mattis cited deep policy disagreements with President Trump, apparently far beyond even his sudden announcement to withdraw troops from Syria. Henry Olsen joins the panel to discuss Mattis’ tenure and if there is a silver lining to his departure.

This week, Trump made a bold claim: ISIS has been defeated and American troops will withdraw from Syria. Rukmini Callimachi, who covers ISIS for the New York Times, examines what could happen to the Islamic State, the Syrian army, opposition forces and the Kurds if the US steps back.

A hot dispute over funding for the border wall threatens to shut down the government. Congressional reporter Steven Dennis weighs in on the risks of a government shutdown and whether the wall is a really a priority for Republicans in Congress.

Guests:
Elizabeth Bruenig - Columnist at the Washington Post - @ebruenig, Steven Dennis - Bloomberg - @StevenTDennis, Rukmini Callimachi - New York Times - @rcallimachi, Henry Olsen - Ethics and Public Policy Center - @henryolseneppc

Hosts:
Josh Barro, Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay, Rosalie Atkinson

