Left, Right & Center

The 21-day current government shutdown as of Friday, has no end in sight. President Trump continues to weigh declaring the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency and build a barrier using money set aside for disaster aid. Gene Sperling was the former director of the National Economic Council for Presidents Clinton and Obama during shutdowns in the 1990’s and 2013. He says the shutdown is holding the country hostage.



The panel debates newly elected congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal for a top income tax rate of 70% to finance the “Green New Deal.” CNBC contributor and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management Josh Brown gives an update on the status of the stock market during Trump’s administration.



And, finally former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia during the Obama Administration Evelyn Farkas dives into the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Syria and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s controversial speech this week in Egypt.