Should you be able to 3D-print your own gun?

The Constitution says yes, but common sense says no — says the lawyer representing the 3D-printed gun blueprint maker

Aug 03, 2018

The government has tried to stop an activist from publishing instructions to 3D-print a working gun, but he says it's a free speech issue. Josh Blackman, his lawyer, joins the panel to explain the argument. After 2020, cars won't have to get any more efficient, and California's own rules on auto emissions may be overruled. Will this move hold up in court? President Trump's own EPA administrator is worried about it, and the auto industry is not a fan of uncertainty.

Coral Davenport from the New York Times discusses the internal dispute and how things have changed — and not — at the EPA now that Scott Pruitt is gone. The Trump administration is now going to allow some new lower cost health insurance plans, but there's a catch — actually, a few of them. Aaron Carroll of health policy blog The Incidental Economist and the Indiana University School of Medicine tells us about the plans and the effect they might have on the insurance markets. Finally, the panel takes a step back from the week's headlines to talk with journalist Anna Clark, who's written a book all about the water crisis in Flint.

3D printed gun, "The Liberator." Photo credit: Justin Pickard.

Guests:
Coral Davenport, New York Times, @CoralMDavenport
Josh Blackman, South Texas College of Law / Cato Institute, @JoshMBlackman
Aaron Carroll, Indiana University School of Medicine, @aaronecarroll
Anna Clark, Journalist, author, @annaleighclark

Hosts:
Ana Kasparian
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

