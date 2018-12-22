The future of the Left and the Right: what’s next?

Left, Right & Center

As we approach a new year, it’s time to look at the bigger picture. Today we have two spirited panels: one featuring all Left voices, and the other is all Right voices. Both discuss the policy and strategy that’s working for the parties, where they succeed and fall short ideologically, and their best predictions for 2020.



On the Left, Elizabeth Bruenig, Felicia Wong, and Jared Bernstein look at the future of healthcare policy, a green economy and whether populism will find a place within — or tear apart — the Democratic party,

Rich Lowry, Daniel McCarthy, and Megan Mcardle discuss populist disruption in the Republican party, new ways to win over conservative-leaning voters, and President Trump’s prospects in 2020.