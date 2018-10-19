President Trump says it’s important to get to the bottom of what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but as evidence mounts the Saudi government had him murdered, Trump seems to be buying the Saudi crown prince’s claims that’s not true. What’s at stake in the country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia? And this is not the first evidence of major human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia — why has this event captured attention and ire?
Then: Congress is on break until after the midterms. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is sending signals about his priorities in November, and he says it’s not the tax cut that blew up the deficit: it’s entitlements. Also in the show, the Department of Justice has begun issuing subpoenas in Pennsylvania related to the latest priest sexual abuse scandal to break.
Finally, are we having smart conversations about art? New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris talks about the morality wars and how tastemakers are more concerned than ever about the values reflected in popular culture. Is that getting in the way of figuring out whether art is any good?
The prince and the president
‘Rogue killers’ or a planned murder?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
James Kirchick, Foreign Policy Initiative / Daily Beast / Tablet, @jkirchick
Burgess Everett, Politico, @burgessev
Wesley Morris, writer, New York Times Magazine, co-host of podcast Still Processing, @wesley_morris
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Elizabeth Bruenig
Tim Carney
Producers:
Sara Fay
