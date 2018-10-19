ON AIR
The prince and the president

‘Rogue killers’ or a planned murder?

Oct 19, 2018

President Trump says it’s important to get to the bottom of what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but as evidence mounts the Saudi government had him murdered, Trump seems to be buying the Saudi crown prince’s claims that’s not true. What’s at stake in the country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia? And this is not the first evidence of major human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia — why has this event captured attention and ire?

Then: Congress is on break until after the midterms. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is sending signals about his priorities in November, and he says it’s not the tax cut that blew up the deficit: it’s entitlements. Also in the show, the Department of Justice has begun issuing subpoenas in Pennsylvania related to the latest priest sexual abuse scandal to break.

Finally, are we having smart conversations about art? New York Times critic-at-large Wesley Morris talks about the morality wars and how tastemakers are more concerned than ever about the values reflected in popular culture. Is that getting in the way of figuring out whether art is any good?

Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. Photo credit: President of Russia.

Guests:
James Kirchick, Foreign Policy Initiative / Daily Beast / Tablet, @jkirchick
Burgess Everett, Politico, @burgessev
Wesley Morris, writer, New York Times Magazine, co-host of podcast Still Processing, @wesley_morris

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Elizabeth Bruenig
Tim Carney

Producers:
Sara Fay

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘Halloween’ is about overcoming female trauma
For The Curious Blog

Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘Halloween’ is about overcoming female trauma It’s been 40 years since the first “Halloween” movie, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the shy babysitter who survives serial killer Michael Myers. Now she’s back. Speaking to… Read More

Oct 19, 2018

Proposition 6: Repeal the gas tax increase?
For The Curious Blog

Proposition 6: Repeal the gas tax increase? Just about everyday,Carl DeMaio, chairman of the Proposition 6 campaign, tells voters just how much he hates a gas tax increase passed by California legislators last year, and why volunteers… Read More

Oct 19, 2018

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: ‘Confrontation is not going to solve the problem’
For The Curious Blog

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: ‘Confrontation is not going to solve the problem’ “My job isn’t only to mouth off. My job is to be able to write good legislation,” California’s Dianne Feinstein told Press Play in a live interview today. She’s been… Read More

Oct 18, 2018

