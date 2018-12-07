ON AIR
What a weird week.

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter participate in the State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush, at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 in Washington. Photo by Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

In the last week, the U.S. and the world mourned the death of the 41st president, George H. W. Bush. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a pause in the trade war. There was talk of another summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, and some cabinet nominations made on Twitter. And France has erupted in protest. 

Well. Let’s start at the beginning.

Tom Nichols joins the panel to debrief on H.W.’s legacy and how his term can inform forthcoming presidential candidates. Eric Altbach, former deputy assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China Affairs, tells the panel what to look for in trade negotiations with China before the March deadline and dissects the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei, one of China’s largest tech firms.

Then, Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry updates the panel on the Yellow Vest protests, currently wreaking destruction in Paris. What are their demands? Can the anti-populist Macron regain his footing with his constituents?

Elizabeth Bruenig - Columnist at the Washington Post - @ebruenig, Megan McArdle - Bloomberg View - @asymmetricinfo, Tom Nichols - Professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College - @RadioFreeTom, Eric Altbach - senior vice president at Albright Stonebridge Group and former deputy assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China Affairs, Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry - fellow at the Ethics & Public Policy Center - @pegobry

Josh Barro, Rich Lowry

Sara Fay, Rosalie Atkinson

