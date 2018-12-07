What a weird week.

Left, Right & Center

In the last week, the U.S. and the world mourned the death of the 41st president, George H. W. Bush. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a pause in the trade war. There was talk of another summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, and some cabinet nominations made on Twitter. And France has erupted in protest.

Well. Let’s start at the beginning.

Tom Nichols joins the panel to debrief on H.W.’s legacy and how his term can inform forthcoming presidential candidates. Eric Altbach, former deputy assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China Affairs, tells the panel what to look for in trade negotiations with China before the March deadline and dissects the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei, one of China’s largest tech firms.

Then, Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry updates the panel on the Yellow Vest protests, currently wreaking destruction in Paris. What are their demands? Can the anti-populist Macron regain his footing with his constituents?