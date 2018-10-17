ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LRC
PRESENTS:
ALL
THE
PRESIDENT'S
LAWYERS

LRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERSLRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERS

A small legal victory for Trump, but questions remain

Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit gets thrown out but not to worry, two others are filed.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

If it’s another week, then there are more legal questions around President Trump. First, a bit of good news for the president: Federal judge James Otero threw out the defamation lawsuit filed by adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Otero said Trump’s tweets about a so-called “con job” were “rhetorical hyperbole” protected by the First Amendment. Daniels has been ordered to pay Trump’s significant legal fees related to the lawsuit. In response to this victory, Trump responded with a tweet calling her “horseface,” a term legally considered an insult and not defamation. Josh and Ken debate whether Daniels’ outspoken and provocative attorney Michael Avenatti is a good or bad lawyer.

PEN America, a group representing literary professionals and journalists, has filed a lawsuit against President Trump saying he violated the first amendment by retaliating against journalists who have spoken out against him, but Ken says the lawsuit may not go anywhere.  We look at the latest developments with Paul Manafort’s case. Special counsel Robert Mueller wants to leave several counts open in Manafort’s case until he is done cooperating with the special investigation. But Federal Judge T. S. Ellis says that’s not going to fly. Josh and Ken check in about the fate of Robert Mueller after the mid-terms. And Finally, we look at former Trump adviser Carter Page’s lawsuit filed this week against the DNC for, among other things, defamation and violating RICO.  

Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaks to media along with lawyer Michael Avenatti (R) outside federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. Photo credit: Lucas Jackson/Reuters.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed