About that Kavanaugh hearing

Josh Barro and Ken White analyze a hot-take tweet from Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe about President Trump’s motivation to nominate Brett Kavanaugh...wait, wait, come back! There are some key news stories to touch on because of this one tweet. Hear us out. We’ve got: the FBI investigation in the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. Also, did Kavanaugh’s perjure himself in last week’s hearing? If Kavanaugh sits on the Supreme Court, would he shield the president from subpoena and indictment? And is Kavanaugh’s nomination obstruction of justice by the president, in and of itself? And Ken gets to dive into his favorite subject: emoluments!

Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Photo credit: Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS