ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LRC
PRESENTS:
ALL
THE
PRESIDENT'S
LAWYERS

LRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERSLRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERS

About that Kavanaugh hearing

There are some big legal questions and theories to talk about here.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 10, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Josh Barro and Ken White analyze a hot-take tweet from Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe about President Trump’s motivation to nominate Brett Kavanaugh...wait, wait, come back! There are some key news stories to touch on because of this one tweet. Hear us out. We’ve got: the FBI investigation in the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh. Also, did Kavanaugh’s perjure himself in last week’s hearing? If Kavanaugh sits on the Supreme Court, would he shield the president from subpoena and indictment? And is Kavanaugh’s nomination obstruction of justice by the president, in and of itself? And Ken gets to dive into his favorite subject: emoluments!

 

Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Photo credit: Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed