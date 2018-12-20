Ask us anything!

LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Last week, calls poured in from around the world on our All The President’s Lawyers hotline. You wanted deeper detail on a variety of topics: whether Trump’s re-election would run out the statute of limitations, the boundaries of executive power, impeachment, and whether or not co-hosts Josh Barro and Ken White tape the show in the same studio (mostly they do not, but that, friends, is radio magic).

Josh and Ken valiantly attempt to answer your questions about 2018’s legal woes but predictably get stuck on the RICO, again.

Thank you to our listeners for joining us in this trek through the dark recesses of Trump’s legal troubles. We wish everyone (even Michael Avenatti) a happy new year!