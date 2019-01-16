Belly up to the Barr

LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Senate confirmation hearings for Attorney General nominee William Barr began Tuesday. Previously, Barr served as Attorney General from 1991-1993 during the George H.W. Bush administration.

In 2017, Barr wrote a memo for the President, arguing that an aspect of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation—whether the President obstructed justice by firing James Comey— was absurd because a President cannot obstruct justice through a lawful exercise of his constitutional powers. Now, if confirmed, Barr might end up overseeing the investigation if he does not recuse himself.

The feud between Paul Manafort and Robert Mueller’s team continues. Mueller wants to revoke his previous deal with Manafort because of more lying. But Manafort’s team says the former campaign chairman wasn’t intentionally lying, instead, his “complicated life” got in the way of accurately remembering details.

Stormy Daniels is back in the news. She has filed a lawsuit against the police in Columbus, Ohio who arrested her for stripping at a local club. A convoluted Ohio law, which the police say Daniels broke, prohibits strippers from touching patrons but is also filled with loopholes. Co-host Ken White gives Daniels his blessing on pursuing legal recourse for false arrest.

Lastly, Michael Avenatti opens an office in Echo Park after his Orange County eviction. Welcome, I guess?