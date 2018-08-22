Guilty and Guilty

This is quite the week for all the president’s lawyers. In New York, President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight felonies and dropped some major bombshells about Trump. And in Alexandria, Virginia, Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted of eight felonies. Josh Barro and Ken White process an incredibly newsy Tuesday and talk through what might happen next. Will there be more indictments? Will Cohen cooperate with Robert Mueller’s investigation? Will Manafort’s second trial proceed in Washington? And where does this leave us? Is this the beginning of the end for President Trump?



U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan, New York City, U.S. August 21, 2018. Photo credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters.