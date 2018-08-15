It’s in the jury’s hands

Josh and Ken recap all the late developments in Paul Manafort’s trial — why didn’t the defense call any witnesses? Why didn’t Manafort testify? Did Judge T.S. Ellis III actually apologize? What did Ken think of the closing arguments? Ken and Josh also answer a listener’s question: if Manafort is convicted and then pardoned by President Trump, could special counsel Robert Mueller then subpoena Manafort to testify against the president?



Then, we can’t not talk about Omarosa and her NDA, and all the other NDA’s out there. Plus, more antics with Roger Stone and his associates, and finally: why did Michael Avenatti block Josh on Twitter? Was it something he said?



Defense attorney Kevin Downing delivers a statement to journalists at the U.S. District Courthouse following closing arguments in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's trial on bank and tax fraud charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Photo credit: Chris Wattie/Reuters.