ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LRC
PRESENTS:
ALL
THE
PRESIDENT'S
LAWYERS

LRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERSLRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERS

It’s RICO season

It’s a special week because it’s the week where Ken finally concedes it might actually be RICO.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 31, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This episode has all the big questions: is it possible for a lawyer to be paid too much? What more does Stormy Daniels want? Is Michael Avenatti still a good lawyer? How much trouble could the Trump Foundation be in if it supports Donald Trump’s political campaign? And: did he (sort of) do the RICO? There’s a new civil racketeering lawsuit against President Trump and his family that alleges they led a group of plaintiffs to invest in a multi-level marketing scheme and misled them about potential financial returns while concealing the Trump family’s OWN potential financial gain in the scheme. Many civil RICO lawsuits are laughable, but this one might be different. Ken and Josh talk about why that might be the case here. President Trump is also being sued by the New York State Attorney General over his Trump Foundation charity. President Trump tried to get the suit thrown out, but it didn’t seem to be successful and this could turn into another long legal battle.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the "Our Pledge to America's Workers" event at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2018. Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed