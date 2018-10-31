It’s RICO season

This episode has all the big questions: is it possible for a lawyer to be paid too much? What more does Stormy Daniels want? Is Michael Avenatti still a good lawyer? How much trouble could the Trump Foundation be in if it supports Donald Trump’s political campaign? And: did he (sort of) do the RICO? There’s a new civil racketeering lawsuit against President Trump and his family that alleges they led a group of plaintiffs to invest in a multi-level marketing scheme and misled them about potential financial returns while concealing the Trump family’s OWN potential financial gain in the scheme. Many civil RICO lawsuits are laughable, but this one might be different. Ken and Josh talk about why that might be the case here. President Trump is also being sued by the New York State Attorney General over his Trump Foundation charity. President Trump tried to get the suit thrown out, but it didn’t seem to be successful and this could turn into another long legal battle.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the "Our Pledge to America's Workers" event at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2018. Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters