ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LRC
PRESENTS:
ALL
THE
PRESIDENT'S
LAWYERS

LRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERSLRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERS

Legal or illegal?

Is the appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Maryland is mounting a legal challenge against Whitaker, tied to an ongoing lawsuit over the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Do they have standing? Who else would have standing? Furthermore, Whitaker has published opinions about the Mueller investigation and he was the campaign chair for Sam Clovis, who’s a witness in the investigation. Should he recuse himself, as Jeff Sessions did? Then there’s Jerome Corsi, who’s talking about how he’s about to be indicted by the Mueller team. Is he right? How would we know? And where was that post-midterms dump of Mueller investigation we were expecting?

Then, CNN is suing the Trump administration in an attempt to reinstate reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass. Ken evaluates the network’s case.

Photo credit: US Department of Justice.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed