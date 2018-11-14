Legal or illegal?

Maryland is mounting a legal challenge against Whitaker, tied to an ongoing lawsuit over the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Do they have standing? Who else would have standing? Furthermore, Whitaker has published opinions about the Mueller investigation and he was the campaign chair for Sam Clovis, who’s a witness in the investigation. Should he recuse himself, as Jeff Sessions did? Then there’s Jerome Corsi, who’s talking about how he’s about to be indicted by the Mueller team. Is he right? How would we know? And where was that post-midterms dump of Mueller investigation we were expecting?

Then, CNN is suing the Trump administration in an attempt to reinstate reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass. Ken evaluates the network’s case.



Photo credit: US Department of Justice.