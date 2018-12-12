'Mr. Cohen should have known better'

LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Wednesday’s three-year sentence covers both Cohen’s tax and bank fraud as well as his illegal contribution to Donald Trump’s campaign— you know, that hush money paid to actress Stormy Daniels.

Could Cohen’s sentence threaten Trump’s presidency? How much of the three years might he actually serve? Are congratulations in order for co-host Ken White, who accurately predicted Cohen’s 36-month sentence?

Another significant development on Wednesday: the parent company of National Enquirer entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the Southern District of New York. American Media Inc. admitted they made a payment to suppress a story about Trump and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. In exchange for AMI’s cooperation in this and future investigations, SDNY will not prosecute the company.

Meanwhile, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is also on his way to a sentencing. A court hearing on Tuesday alleged that Manafort breached the terms of his cooperation agreement by repeatedly lying to them. But his attorney isn’t contesting the allegations? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Finally, long-suffering Judge James Otero issued an order leaving Stormy Daniels with a whopping bill for seventy five percent of President Trump’s attorney’s fees — fees spent responding to her lawsuit against him.

