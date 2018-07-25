'Pay with cash'

Ken and Josh discuss the tape of then-presidential candidate Trump and Michael Cohen discussing buying the rights to former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal’s story about an alleged affair with Trump from the National Enquirer. If the story was bought to prevent it from being published to help get Trump elected, it could be an undisclosed campaign contribution well above the legal limit. What signals are Cohen and his attorneys trying to send by releasing this tape to CNN? Ken and Josh catch up on Paul Manafort’s delayed (but still upcoming) trial, Michael Avenatti’s interest in many areas of law, Carter Page’s FISA warrant, and why Ken would not be excited to take Page on as a client.