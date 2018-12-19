Put up or shut up

LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Judge Emmet Sullivan was set to sentence President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn this week. Reminder: Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. But Flynn’s supporters (up to and including the president) stoked a media frenzy, claiming Flynn was railroaded and that it was the FBI’s fault for failing to tell Flynn lying to them is like… not cool. So, once Judge Sullivan hotly discussed the severity of Flynn’s conduct (and reiterated that he would disregard the government’s recommendation that Flynn be sentenced only to probation), he postponed the sentencing until March.

The Trump Foundation will dissolve under the supervision of New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood. Underwood says the Trump Foundation “functioned as little more than a checkbook to serve Mr. Trump’s business and political interests.” Underwood has ordered the foundation to pay penalties and donate the remaining assets to charities. On the bright side: the foundation will be reunited with its pals, Trump University and Trump Steaks in failed business heaven.

A secret hearing in DC sealed an entire floor of a Washington courthouse and excited a lot of people last week. We now know that Mueller’s mystery subpoena was for a foreign corporation, not a person. Is it wrong to immediately assume it’s Russia?