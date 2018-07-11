ON AIR
What’s taking so long?

Where are the subpoenas? Charges? Sentencing? Is the Mueller investigation at a crawl?

Jul 11, 2018

Okay, but first things first: Michael Cohen has a new lawyer and he did a high-profile media interview. What signal is he sending? Rudy Giuliani says Cohen should go ahead and cooperate with prosecutors — oh, and he changed his mind again about President Trump sitting for an interview with Robert Mueller. And then there’s the Playboy playmate who’s suing all the other lawyers: Shera Bechard. What’s in her sealed lawsuit, anyway? And why hasn’t Michael Avenatti leaked it yet? Finally, Josh and Ken talk about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his views on whether sitting presidents must respond to civil suits or criminal complaints.

Photo credit: Ryan J. Reilly.

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay

