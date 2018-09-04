This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther and the reason the oldest trade paper in Hollywood is called Variety, because Variety is good, the more of it the better.
Variety
This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther and the reason the oldest trade paper in Hollywood is called Variety, because Variety is good, the more of it the better.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
Is that a Show? This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I use a very big and weird word — mam-ihlapi-natapai — a word from the Tierra del Fuego which means the look shared by two people, each wishing that the other would initiate something that they both desire but which neither wants to begin. Which is every day in Hollywood.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The summertime fight for Congress What does the grassroots campaign to flip Congress from red to blue sound like in the dog days of August, when Election Day still seems distant to many people? In… Read More
How should e-scooters be regulated? Electric scooters seem to be everywhere you look these days, zipping by on the sidewalk, or blocking the sidewalk, dotting every other street corner. Two main e-scooter companies, Lime and… Read More