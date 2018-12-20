This is a special holiday episode highlighting some of the best KCRW podcasts of 2018. The movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired the selection of two stories from KCRW podcasts Bodies and Unfictiona
Best of KCRW Podcasts: Nightmare Before Christmas
This is a special holiday episode highlighting some of the best KCRW podcasts of 2018. The movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired the selection of two stories from KCRW podcasts Bodies and Unfictiona
Credits
Producer:
Paulina Velasco