Best of KCRW Podcasts: Nightmare Before Christmas

News Special Programming

This is a special holiday episode highlighting some of the best KCRW podcasts of 2018. The movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired the selection of two stories from KCRW podcasts Bodies and Unfictiona l. In an episode of Bodies, a woman facing significant health challenges saves her own life and finds power and fulfillment in an unlikely place - the horror genre. Then, in a story from Unfictional, someone who’s suffered a traumatic experience finds that she can take possession of her life again with magic!