KCRW Selects: Lost Notes

This episode of Lost Notes is about one woman with a hell of an archive. Aisha Ali, a young woman with Egyptian and Italian roots, moves from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles at the height of the swinging ‘60s, where she dances in some of Old Hollywood’s most storied venues. But a search for her deeper roots leads her to Southwest Asia and North Africa, where she single-handedly documents hours and hours of music and film from Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Turkey, and Egypt, much of which remains locked away on the reels which line the walls of her home in Los Angeles.



Producers: Arshia Fatima Haq and Myke Dodge Weiskop.



