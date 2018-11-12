ON AIR
Stay Warm, Be Careful

Nov 13, 2018

*Please note that this episode has explicit language in it*

This crazy thing happens in NYC as night approaches – as rush hour picks up and the streets get evermore hectic than normal, delivery men on bikes start racing through the streets to get people their restaurant food while it’s still hot.  Many New Yorkers expect this service that is intrinsic to the city, yet they often view these men on bikes as a menace and a threat to public safety. Cesar works 60 hours a week delivering food, mostly for tips.  He says they hate him until they need him.

 

CREDITS

MUSIC
Kent Sparling
Pollen Music Group
Jeffrey Foster
Kid Otter

PRODUCERS:
Produced by Vanessa Lowe. Associate producer for this episode was Joel Shupack.

OTHER CREDITS:
Nocturne was created by Vanessa Lowe and Kent Sparling, who also composed the theme music. Art by Robin Galante.

Host:
Vanessa Lowe

Producers:
Vanessa Lowe

