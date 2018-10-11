NPR
McConnell Warns Of 'Scary Prospect' If GOP Loses Senate Control In Midterms Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discusses the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and the upcoming midterm elections.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Faces Increasing Scrutiny As Crises Mount Mohammed bin Salman was initially seen as a leader who could modernize the kingdom. But critics now say he is being repressive at home and reckless abroad.
'Proud And Relieved': Matthew Shepard's Remains To Be Interred At National Cathedral The move comes two decades after the young gay man's brutal murder in Laramie, Wyo. "This is incredibly meaningful for our family and for everyone who has known him," his parents said Thursday.
Parents Search For Lost Children After Indonesia's Disaster They were separated in the chaos after the earthquake and tsunami. There's still hope that families can be reunited — but many obstacles loom.
Commerce Secretary Now Recalls Discussing Citizenship Question With Steve Bannon Wilbur Ross says he spoke with the former White House adviser and the U.S. attorney general months before a 2020 census citizenship question request became public, according to a court document.
To Help Immigrants Feel Safer Around Police, Some Churches Start Issuing IDs "No one in our city should live in fear," said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. The Catholic archdiocese program is modeled on one in Dallas, which aims to alleviate immigrants' fears of police stops.
'Quite Something': Kanye West Makes A Statement In The Oval Office During a meeting at the White House, Kanye West spoke for 10 minutes on a range of topics. His stream-of-consciousness remarks left President Trump saying, "That was pretty impressive."
Human Retinas Grown In A Dish Reveal Origin Of Color Vision Our ability to see colors develops in the womb. Now scientists have replicated that process, which could help accelerate efforts to cure colorblindness and lead to new treatments for diseases.
Search and Rescue Efforts In Indonesia To Wind Down, With Thousands Still Missing The official death toll for the disasters stands at 2,073. But the number of those still missing could be as high as 5,000, after the quake caused the ground to liquefy.
