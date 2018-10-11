ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NPR

NPRNPR

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

RECENT STORIES

NPR Story
NPR

McConnell Warns Of 'Scary Prospect' If GOP Loses Senate Control In Midterms Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discusses the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and the upcoming midterm elections.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Faces Increasing Scrutiny As Crises Mount Mohammed bin Salman was initially seen as a leader who could modernize the kingdom. But critics now say he is being repressive at home and reckless abroad.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

'Proud And Relieved': Matthew Shepard's Remains To Be Interred At National Cathedral The move comes two decades after the young gay man's brutal murder in Laramie, Wyo. "This is incredibly meaningful for our family and for everyone who has known him," his parents said Thursday.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

Washington State Strikes Down Death Penalty, Citing Racial Bias "We are confident that the association between race and the death penalty is not attributed to random chance," the state's Supreme Court justices wrote in a majority opinion.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

Parents Search For Lost Children After Indonesia's Disaster They were separated in the chaos after the earthquake and tsunami. There's still hope that families can be reunited — but many obstacles loom.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

Commerce Secretary Now Recalls Discussing Citizenship Question With Steve Bannon Wilbur Ross says he spoke with the former White House adviser and the U.S. attorney general months before a 2020 census citizenship question request became public, according to a court document.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

To Help Immigrants Feel Safer Around Police, Some Churches Start Issuing IDs "No one in our city should live in fear," said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. The Catholic archdiocese program is modeled on one in Dallas, which aims to alleviate immigrants' fears of police stops.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

Easy DNA Identifications With Genealogy Databases Raise Privacy Concerns A majority of Americans of European descent could be linked to third cousins, or closer relatives, using genealogy databases, a study finds. Soon it may be possible to identify nearly everyone by DNA.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

'Quite Something': Kanye West Makes A Statement In The Oval Office During a meeting at the White House, Kanye West spoke for 10 minutes on a range of topics. His stream-of-consciousness remarks left President Trump saying, "That was pretty impressive."

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

Human Retinas Grown In A Dish Reveal Origin Of Color Vision Our ability to see colors develops in the womb. Now scientists have replicated that process, which could help accelerate efforts to cure colorblindness and lead to new treatments for diseases.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

Search and Rescue Efforts In Indonesia To Wind Down, With Thousands Still Missing The official death toll for the disasters stands at 2,073. But the number of those still missing could be as high as 5,000, after the quake caused the ground to liquefy.

Oct 11, 2018

NPR Story
NPR

U.S. Stocks Down Sharply Again After Wednesday's Rout U.S. stocks indexes headed lower again after a global sell-off overnight triggered by a plunge in U.S. stocks the day before.

Oct 11, 2018

More KCRW Podcasts

To the Point

To the Point A weekly reality-check on the issues Americans care about most. Host Warren Olney draws on his decades of experience to explore the people and issues shaping – and disrupting - our world. How did everything change so fast? Where are we headed? The conversations are informal, edgy and always informative. If Warren's asking, you want to know the answer.

Press Play with Madeleine Brand

Press Play with Madeleine Brand Madeleine Brand hosts Press Play, examining the latest ideas and trends shaping our world and Los Angeles. Streaming & podcast daily at KCRW.com.

Design and Architecture

Design and Architecture A thoughtful look at architecture and design in the modern age.

Left, Right & Center

Left, Right & Center Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture. Josh Barro, representing the Center, hosts a discussion of the week’s news and issues with thought leaders on the Right and Left, and expert guests. In today’s world, the lines between parties and ideologies seem distinct, but are they really? Hear how the other side thinks on the issues that matter most. From the news that dominates the headlines to the important topics below the fold, Left, Right & Center busts the opinion bubbles and echo chambers with genuine discussion and real talk. On the air since 1996, Left, Right & Center is consistently ranked among the top politics and news podcasts.

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed