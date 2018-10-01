Watching Jose Rivera’s play “The Untranslatable Secrets of Nikki Corona” is a bit like flipping through the sketchbook of a talented artist who can’t figure out exactly how all those sketches turn into a big painting.
An argument for Dramaturgy
Anthony Byrnes
