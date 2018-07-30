With most plays and playwrights, you track story, character, plot. There’s a sense that while the source of the drama may have been the playwrights mind that’s not the setting. That’s not how it works with a Murray Mednick play.
With a Mednick play, you feel like you’re being invited into the playwright’s mind where the characters, the ideas, the arguments are swirling around and being obsessed over. It’s like one of those dreams you have when you’re grappling with a big question: not always clear but terribly vivid.
Getting lost in a playwright’s mind
