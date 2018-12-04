Last week, Democratic Party of Orange County chairwoman Fran Sdao announced she was stepping down after just two years on the job. But in that short time, she presided over a titanic change in the fortune of a political party that has historically played second fiddle to the OC GOP. Under Sdao, registration is now just one percent behind Republicans, the number of Democratic clubs has almost doubled, and the party endorsed twice as many candidates in 2018 as they did in 2016. More importantly, OC's congressional delegation is now all-Democrat for the first time since the 1930s, which has drawn national attention. Former Irvine mayor Beth Krom and labor leader Ada Briceño have already announced their intent to replace Sdao—but will others also jump in?
Democratic Party of Orange County Chairwoman to Step Down
Fran Sdao leaves after presiding over historic gains for what was historically OC's second party.
